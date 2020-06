Where to Find Good Writing about Documentary

Here are some links to writers — including creators, critics, scholars, and others — who blog (mostly) regularly about documentary.

All These Wonderful Things

Though not updated recently, A.J. Schnack’s blog offers some in-depth insights in documentary media and production.

Docalogue

A monthly curated conversation about documentary hosted by Jaimie Baron and Kristen Fuhs.

DocumentaryBusiness.com

Documentary industry expert Peter Hamilton posts about the business side of documentary, particularly focusing on mainstream media.

Film Festival Documentary

Chris Cagle, a professor at Temple University, blogs about contemporary documentary and its forms.

Kino-Eye

Based in Boston, David Tames produces and teaches documentary at Northeastern University.

Media Praxis: Integrating Media Theory, Practice and Politics

Alexandra Juhasz is a cultural-critical scholar who writes about documentary research and production.

National Film Board of Canada

Canada’s national documentary and media organization, the NFB blog regularly features posts about documentary.

POV Docs

A multi-author blog from PBS’s POV series, with information about their documentary screenings and other community-related issues.

Stranger than Fiction

A regular blog about documentary happenings and home to the well-curated and well-written Monday Memo.

What (Not) to Doc

Festival programmer Basil Tsiokos writes about new releases, festival documentaries, and docs-in-production.

