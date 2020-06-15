Some News Links about Documentary

Here are some links to sites that cover documentary news and reviews.

Documentary Magazine

A regular magazine published by the International Documentary Association.

DOX Magazine

A quarterly magazine published through the European Documentary Network about the documentary community in Europe.

Modern Times Review

Based in Europe, smart and insightful commentary about documentary that starts from activism.

NonFics

Reviews, features, interviews, and news about documentary.

POV Magazine

Based in Canada and running for almost 25 years, Point of View Magazine offers great reporting about documentary film, filmmaking, and culture.

RealScreen

THE source for news and information about the documentary film and television industries.

