Six Guides for Adapting Blog Posts to Canva Content

Canva is a fun and easy way to create eye-catching content for social media sharing without a design background. The site bursts with images, fonts, and formats to make graphics for everything from posts to your favorite social networking site to other design needs such as posters, presentations, flyers, business cards, and even CD covers.

This entry features six guides for converting blog posts into Canva content. I use

How to Develop a Regular Writing Habit as the source, and I use Pinterest as my target social networking site.

1. Headline

Composing excellent headlines is essential but challenging. Still, the headline is the most obvious starting place for creating a Canva image. The headline should be short (8-10 words) and offer a clear preview of the post’s content.

For this option, I revised the post’s original headline to remove the adjective and to make the “how” more specific: Seven Ways to Develop a Writing Habit.

2. Headers

Headers within a post serve as internal organization. They keep your thoughts in order. Through them audiences also gain a scannable preview of its content.

The same headers provide content for a Canva image. Depending on how deep you want to go into the items, you can use just the headers or pair the headers with short descriptions.

For this image I used the headers, revising them into action steps.

3. Process Steps

Many blog posts detail process steps, or how to do something. Sometimes the steps structure the entire post, and other times the steps appear within post sections.

Like headers, those steps can make for content. They can stand alone or be paired with a short description. Just make sure the steps use action language and run parallel.

Since the original post offers no extra procedures in internal items, I opted not to create another image using just the headers.

4. Choices

Seek choices presented in the blog’s text. Instead of following steps, audiences might choose one or two of the options available.

The original post revealed several sets of choices, including goals, tools, and tracking.

I went for the goals with this image:

5. Hidden Lists

Sometimes details throughout a post can be pulled together to form a new list related to the post’s topic but not obvious within the content already. This approach might require stepping away from the content a bit in order to read more between the lines.

Within this post, I found some benefits of starting a writing habit:

Prevent writer’s block

Ease panic

Avoid burnout

Find motivation

Increase productivity

While this list could be its own post, I focused on the Canva image instead:

6. Statements

A final source includes looking for key statements within the post. These statements might be a summary of the content. They might make an evocative or surprising remark. Or they just might be well written (if you do say so yourself).

These statements need not be exact quotes from the post, either. They can be slight revisions that maintain the meaning of the original wording but make a clear sentence for an image.

I went with a sentence in the third paragraph: “It’s not a matter of carving out three hours, skipping meals, or waking up at 4:30 like some productivity hacks suggest.”

Taken alone, the sentence makes some sense, but not enough to connect with the original post. One better approach is to use a specific subject: “Writing habits are not a matter of carving out three hours, skipping meals, or waking up at 4:30 like some productivity hacks suggest.” Still a little wordy, perhaps.

Another approach is to address the audience directly: “You don’t need to take three hours, skip meals, or wake up at 4:30 to develop a writing habit.” This sentence is shorter, but the negative verb makes me pause.

Maybe switch to the imperative: “Avoid blocking three hours, skipping meals, or waking up at 4:30 to develop a writing habit.”

Another revision: “Three-hour blocks? Skipped meals? 4:30 wake-up? NO. Check out these better ways to develop a writing habit.”

I went with the last one:

I hope you found some inspiration in seeing a bit of process here. Overall, play with the words to make them work for a social networking site post while staying as close as possible to the post’s topic and key points.

Have your own tips to share about developing social networking posts with Canva? Please share them in the comments below.

