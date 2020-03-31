Digital Minimalism and Creating: A 30-Day Experiment

Frequent phone checks is one of those open secrets: Many of us check too often, but few of us attempt to interrupt the process. Those short checks result in hours fleeing from our fingertips.

According to stats from RescueTime, users check their phones about 58 times per day. Those checks add up to 3 hours and 15 minutes of peering at tiny screens per day. Other sources offer a wider range of numbers and experiences.

That checking centers mostly on consumption: receiving text messages, reading email, scrolling through social networking sites, and scanning headlines. I am particularly guilty of scrolling through Twitter and Pinterest, sometimes upwards of four hours per day.

All of that time spent scrolling could have gone to something more productive. But how can we reclaim that time for creativity, play, or rest? How can we shift from consumption to production, or at least become more mindful of that consumption?

Probably one of the most prominent advocates of killing your social networking site profiles and boosting your productivity is Cal Newport. His book Digital Minimalism discusses the advantages of digital minimalism and offers procedures on how to examine and control your digital media use.

Others present quitting social networking sites and managing screen time through 30-day experiments and other life hacks. Matt D’Avella has quit social media for 30 days and talked more about his 30-day social media detox. He, too, presents advantages for making these changes.

I recently had to do a hard reset on my phone, erasing 300GB of data and deleting 135 apps. Instead of reloading the latest backup and picking up where I left off, I opted for a clean start and an experiment similar to the cinematography one I completed last year.

Instead of reloading social networking site apps onto my phone, I downloaded only apps that focus on creation of some kind: drawing, photography, filmmaking, or augmented reality. FiLMic Pro for video and FiLMiC Firstlight for still photos were easy choices. Procreate was my first choice for drawing, with SketchBook coming in a close second. I found more than half a dozen apps for augmented reality play and creation. And, of course, gear such as the GoPro Hero series and the Insta 360 One X all have apps to control their devices.

I so far have avoided the social networking site apps, but I still check my phone looking for them, perhaps more often than I care to admit. My friends might wonder why they are receiving more text messages than usual…

There are two goals behind this change. One is to reduce the amount of time I spend scrolling on social media. Two is to create something — a photo series, a short video, an audio recording, a drawing, an augmented reality piece, a 360-video — each day during the month of April. The phone apps offer a place to start, but they can expand to other equipment as well.

I will keep a log with the things I do make each day, what tools I used, and how much time went into each project. At the end of the month I will share the results of this experiment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

